City of Spokane will recruit candidates for new civil rights position

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed the city to begin recruiting candidates to serve as the point of contact for civil rights inquiries.

The position will be part of the Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) division. The job title for this position is Civil Rights and Housing Policy Program Coordinator. This role will have a variety of tasks related to human rights education and housing programs.

The NHHS works to connect people, neighborhoods and organizations to resources and services.

The role will also administer and manage discrimination complaints, will perform public outreach, will provide customer service to partners of the program and make presentations.

A goal for the new position will be to strengthen current and future equity initiatives in the city.

Woodward said in a press release that the role will be an important resource for working with discrimination concerns.

“The selected candidate will also be a conduit for information, connectivity to community resources, and policy considerations,” Woodward said.

Spokane Human Rights Commission Chair Lance Kissler said in a press release the commission is supportive of the new role.

"This is an important step in the City's commitment toward ensuring our community is a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” Kissler said.

Vice President of Spokane NAACP Kurtis Robinson said the press release that the position in the city is far overdue.

“We are looking forward to participating in establishing the foundation of what will hopefully, meaningfully and finally begin to address the myriad manifestations of systemic racism, hate, and bias occurring in Spokane and Eastern Washington,” Robinson said.