SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the city of Spokane, the Post Street Pedestrian downtown Spokane is in need of of repairs.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1917.The proposed design for the new bridge would keep the historic arches and would include new post tensioned concrete girders that would span the river.

The city is reaching out to the public to take a survey that will offer feedback on the proposed designs and how to better accommodate vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians on the 51-foot wide bridge deck. It will include a vehicular lane, pedestrian and bicycle routes and will also accommodate the Centennial Trail.

There are some restrictions to the designs -- there is only one vehicular lane that travels northbound, the south approach to the bridge must tie into one lane of Post Street and the Centennial Trail along the bridge will need to be routed to the northeast side of Post Street to allow connection to Riverfront Park.

There are currently five options the city has created for the new bridge design. The first is a balanced look, in that all three lanes of traffic (the vehicular lane, the bicyclist and pedestrian land and the Centennial Trail) are roughly equal in width.

There is also the unbalanced approach, which would allow for a larger pedestrian lane. The city is also suggesting a wavy road design, in which the vehicular lane would bend left and right down the bridge to slow down traffic.

The wavy approach to the bridge features curvilinear 14-foot wide vehicular right-of-way that could help slow traffic. (source: City of Spokane)

To view all the designs, visit the city's website.

The city is also asking for input from the public on the barriers. They have three different options to choose from -- formliner, which is a concrete formliner base topped with metal railing, historic or semi-transparent, which would enable river views.

© 2018 KREM