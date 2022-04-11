City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm

The city and STA will be providing transportation services for those living at the I-90 homeless camp to the Trent Shelter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city.

At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.

“Responding to address safety concerns will be the City’s top priority during the storm. We are anticipating downed trees, broken branches and power outages,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement.

The city also said they and Spokane Transit Authority (STA) have been coordinating with the Empire Health Foundation, Jewels Helping Hands and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to provide emergency evacuation services from the camp to the Trent Shelter around 6:45 p.m.

STA will have two coaches onsite to transport campers to the shelter.

The city also noted that residents can call 311 to report trees blocking roadways. Residents should call 911 if downed power lines cause an emergency and under no circumstances approach them. If intersections lose power, drivers should treat them as a four-way stop.

Once the winds subside, city crews will begin clearing processes. Parks Operations teams will evaluate and managed tree damage in city parks.

