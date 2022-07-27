Spokane Public Library branches extend operation hours to provide indoor cooling amidst heatwave

Four locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 31.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Inland Northwest continues to trudge through this week's heatwave, the City of Spokane has announced that Spokane Public Library branches will be extending their operation hours through Sunday, July 31 to provide indoor cooling areas for residents.

According to a press release, the locations have the capacity to serve 1,784 adults and children throughout the city. Once those capacity levels are reached, the City will expand to additional locations.

“We are pleased to see that the community is accessing our libraries and parks,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in the release. “We expect visits will continue to increase as the temperatures peak.”

Four locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 31. Those locations include:

Central – 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park – 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park – 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard – 4110 N. Cook St.

In addition, the City says that Spokane Transit Authority will grant fare exceptions during the heatwave to customers who are unable to afford bus fare traveling to city centers within the City of Spokane.

