SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is considering a request to give a developer more than $106,000 for a six-story apartment building in an area known as the East Downtown Historic District.

The project, called Riverside Commons, would include 104 apartment units with 7,200 square feet of restaurant and retail space, according to city documents. It would be taller than many buildings in the area and offer views of the city in all directions.

The city council is considering approval of the investment at a meeting on Monday night. The decision would also need approval from Mayor David Condon.

City Council President and 2019 mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart is sponsoring the proposal.

The project would likely qualify for $1,370,328 in citywide incentives, including a multifamily tax exemption, general facility charge waiver and urban utility installation program, documents say.

According to city documents, the building would be located at the northwest corner of Browne Street and Riverside Avenue in a building originally developed as a bank. Since it would be part of the East Downtown Historic District, elements of the project would need to be reviewed by the Historic Landmarks Commission.

The project located on the west end of the University District would also be served by the Spokane Transit Authority’s Central City Line set to launch in July 2022.

STA describes the Central City Line as a “corridor-based Bus Rapid Transit route” expected to serve more than one million riders in its first year. The bus line is expected to generate around $175 million over a 20-year period.

Riverside Commons would also be one of the first ground-up mixed-use buildings developed in the area in many years, city documents say.

