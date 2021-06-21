City of Spokane announces plan for two million gallon water tank

The tank is meant to help make water available during a fire emergency and to meet demands for water during summer months.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane announced Monday morning plans to build a two million gallon water tank to help with fire emergencies.

They are asking the public to weigh in on the project. They want to know where they think the location of the new tank should be through an online survey.

Potential sites for this facility have been narrowed to three locations. Those are 31st & Napa, the 37th Avenue reservoir site, and Hamblen Elementary School.

Marlene Feist, the City’s Public Works Director said that the project will help improve water delivery to a large portion of the community.

Currently, the city has 23 pressure zones to ensure water reaches every customer. The city says the location of the new tank needs to be in what they call the “high system pressure zone” that is located on the South Hill, south of 14th street.

There are some specific requirements for the location. The tank will need about 2 archers of land close to existing water lines, and near the center of the pressure zone.