City of Spokane announces Juneteenth closures

Garbage, recycling, and clean green pickup will continue to operate on their normal schedules.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane released its planned closures for Monday, June 19. The federal holiday called Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of enslaved African-Americans.

City of Spokane offices and City Hall will be closed on June 19th. All of the Spokane Public Library branches will be closed as well as the Development Services Center.

The Waste-to-Energy facility, county transfer stations, Riverfront Park attractions as well as city golf courses will all remain open.

My Spokane 311 will be open for phone or online customer service.

On street, paid parking will be free, but all parking rules including time limits still apply.

