City of Moscow considers gender-neutral bathrooms

MOSCOW, Idaho — Restrooms owned by the City of Moscow could become gender-neutral.

According to the Moscow City Council agenda for Oct. 26, city staff conducted preliminary research to determine the potential for converting the restrooms to gender-neutral facilities.

The research comes at the request of Mayor Bill Lambert in response to inquiries from citizens and the Human Rights Commission.

Deputy City Supervisor Jen Pfiffner said about half of the city’s facilities are single stalls and would only require a change in signage.

City staff reviewed cities to see how the municipalities addressed gender-neutral bathrooms and policies.

"We looked at about 10 different communities,” Pfiffner said. “The bulk of those communities have taken the family, or multi-user approach, which makes good sense. We really just want to open up capacity, so people are comfortable using the facility they choose to use."