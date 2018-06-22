SPOKANE, Wash. -- City of Spokane leaders are working to revitalize downtown and they want your input.

A new social media campaign asks Spokane residents to tell the City what they would like to see in downtown Spokane by taking a photo and posting it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #DIBS4DOWNTOWN.

This past spring, residents had their first chance to contribute to Downtown Central, the City's downtown plan, leaders said. Many people said they were interested in living downtown, but wanted more affordable housing and shopping options.

Residents also said they were interested in stronger infrastructure for safe biking and bus transit, according to City leaders. Parking reform was another common response. As a result, the City and a consulting firm are conducting a downtown parking study.

