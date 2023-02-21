City council members say they understand importance of keeping new City Hall in downtown Spokane

Council members say they are "committed to the City's continued investment in the downtown core."

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Spokane City Council discusses the possibility of moving City Hall to a new building, council members are listening to feedback from the public before finalizing any agreements.

Council President Breann Beggs, Council Member Lori Kinner and Council Member Betsy Wilkerson said they have listened to feedback they have received about keeping City Hall downtown. They said they understand the importance of it and are "committed to the City's continued investment in the downtown core."

City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the current building space isn't being used. Because of this, Beggs said the current building may not be the most economically sustainable option.

As conversations about a new City Hall building continue, council members said they have heard from many residents about the value of keeping City Hall "centrally located," specifically in Downtown Spokane. The city entered a purchase option agreement to buy the Premera building on East Sprague. If that deal goes through, it will likely become a new municipal justice center.

However, some council members want to know if there's also enough space there to relocate City Hall, or at least some city departments.

“I do not think the Premera building will have the support needed to house City Hall,” Wilkerson said. “I heard the message that keeping City Hall downtown is important. I will keep this feedback in mind as I continue to assess the long-term sustainability of City facilities in my role as Council’s Finance Committee Chair.”

KREM 2 reached out to the mayor's office and communications director Brian Coddington says the mayor would not support moving city hall out of downtown Spokane but is open to other properties downtown.

Right now, there is no clear timeline for a decision. A company has been hired to look at the city's entire real estate portfolio.

