After several delays, Spokane City Council again considers renter protections

The two ordinances up for a Spokane City Council vote on Monday establish a residential tenancy code and requirements for evictions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council is expected to vote on two emergency renter and landlord protection ordinances at its Monday night meeting.

The council has pushed back voting on the ordinances several times since their introduction in December 2019.

City council members’ hesitation to approve the proposed ordinances is due to concerns from both landlords and tenants.

To ensure those concerns are addressed, the city formed a formed a collaboration group including landlords, tenants, city staff, council members and social service agencies.

Proposed Residential Tenancy Code

This code addresses several tenant protections.

First, beginning January 1, 2020 landlords will be required to provide 90 days of written notice to tenants of any rent increase. Pet deposits would be limited to 25% of one months’ rent or $150, whichever is higher.

The proposed ordinance also creates and funds a rental relocation assistance program. If a tenant has to move due to a “do not occupy” order or rent increases and can no longer afford rent, the landlord must pay $2,000 and refund all deposits and prepaid rent within seven days of receiving notice

As for tenant complaints, if the landlord does not make requested repairs within 90 days of being notified, they face a class one civil infraction for each defective condition.

The Residential Tenancy Code also creates the rent assistance fund to reimburse tenants who must relocate through no fault of their own. Those funds will be come from the city’s annual business registration fees.

Requiring specific cause of most residential evictions



The second ordinance up for a vote establishes specific causes for which landlords or property management companies offering ten or more units for rent may terminate a rental agreement.

The property owner must give the tenant a written notice of one or more of the causes of eviction. Reasons that are acceptable include failure to pay rent, demolishing ore removing the unit from housing use, or allowing the landlord or their immediate family member to take over the unit.