City administrator Johnnie Perkins placed on administrative leave

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins has been placed on administrative leave due to concerns from fellow employees.

At this time, the city cannot clarify the details surrounding these concerns. City spokesperson Brian Coddington said concerns from employees have been forwarded to the city's human resources department for follow-up.

The city will provide no further comment until the conclusion of that review.

This development comes two years after Cupid Alexander, who used to lead Spokane's homelessness response, accused Perkins of treating him differently because of his race.

Alexander complained that Perkins was attempting to force him out of his role sooner than his announced July 30 end date by omitting him from meetings and asking him to hand over duties.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as soon as we receive them.

