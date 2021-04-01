The City of Spokane is offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup this week

Spokane Solid Waste customers can leave their trees out on the curb this week. Trees will be picked up and composted by the City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is offering free Christmas tree pickup for residents between Monday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 8.

Customers of the Solid Waste Collection Department can leave their trees out on the street, and the city will pick them up and compost them, according to a press release by the city.

Trees must have all decorations removed, and can't be taller than six feet, according to the release. For trees that are taller, the city recommends customers cut them in half.

Trees must be placed at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling bins on regularly their regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. No artificial or flock trees will be accepted, according to the release.

City and County residents can also take their trees to these facilities for disposal:

Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Trees taken to those facilities are subject to the minimum charge for green disposal.