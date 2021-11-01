Spokane boy scouts looking for owner of sentimental ornament

Does the ornament in the picture look familiar? Boy Scout Troop 400 in Spokane Valley found it while recycling Christmas Trees.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Boy Scout Troop 400 hosts an annual Christmas tree recycling event, where people can drop off their Christmas tree for five dollars.

The troop chops up hundreds of trees each weekend, meaning they typically find stray ornaments in the process. Most of the ornaments left behind are generic, so the troop throws them away during the recycling process.

But when one boy scout noticed one ornament in particular, they knew it was special.

The troop read the ornament, which said “Baby’s First Christmas, 2001.” There was also a baby’s fingerprint imprinted on the back of the ornament.

“We were somewhat surprised. It was more just wanting to get it back to the person who lost it more than anything else,” Boy Scout Caspian Thompson said.

The teenagers immediately brought the ornament to their troop leaders, who decided they would try to find the owner of the sentimental trinket.

Erin Thompson posted a photo of the ornament on Facebook, asking for help locating the owner. Within a few days, one of her posts gained over 800 shares.

“As a mom, I would really want this back. I’d be really sad,” Erin Thompson said.

But so far, she has not had any luck finding the owner. Erin Thompson said it belongs to someone who dropped their tree off at Central Valley High School on the afternoon of Sunday, January 3.