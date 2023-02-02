Chris Stapleton coming to Spokane Arena in June

Country singer Chris Stapleton will make a stop in Spokane this summer as part of his 'All-American Road Show' tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another big country artist will be making a visit to Spokane this summer. Chris Stapleton announced a stop at Spokane Arena this June, as part of his nationwide 'All-American Road Show.'

Stapleton will play Spokane Arena on June 15 at 7:00 p.m.. The stop features special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m. on TicketsWest. Ticket prices range from $59.75 to $139.75.

Stapleton is known for his unique voice and a string of hits including 'Tennessee Whiskey,' 'You Should Probably Leave,' 'Broken Halos,' and many more.

He is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner. He was recently named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time, a record for most wins ever in the category.

Stapleton is also set to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII.

The visit by Stapelton is the latest in a string of big country concerts coming to the area this summer, including Shania Twain, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Kane Brown.

