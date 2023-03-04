Cheney Police looking for info about suspected shooting at Starbucks drive-thru

According to Cheney Police, officers found a single bullet hit the victim's car.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information regarding a suspected shooting incident in the Cheney Starbucks drive-thru on Saturday.

CPD and Eastern Washington University (EWU) officers responded to the coffee shop report, located at 2816 1st Street, at around 9 a.m. The victim told officers their vehicle was shot while waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru.

According to the CPD, officers found a single bullet struck the victim's car. No one in the car and none of the coffee shop's employees was hurt.

Officers have not yet released the suspect's identity or more information about the shooting.

CPD is asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting and has information to contact the non-emergency line at 509-535-9233. The case number is 1-23-000167.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be updated as we receive it.

