Chip Cookies coming to satisfy sweet tooths in Coeur d'Alene

After having her first cookie, the owner of the new CDA location was was determined to bring the bakery to the Inland Northwest.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Utah and Idaho cookie chain Chip Cookies is opening a new location in Coeur d'Alene.

Chip Cookies announced the new location at 291 East Appleway Avenue. Free cookies will be served during its grand opening on May 26 from 5-10 p.m.

The new owners of the store, Kimberly Hall and Shaun Joshi, have lived in Coeur d'Alene for the last 20 years. After having her first cookie, Hall was determined to bring the bakery to the Inland Northwest.

"I have always loved cookies," Hall said. "They are a comfort food and make me feel good. I hope this is what CHIP Cookies can do for others."

Chip Cookies has worked since 2016 to deliver cookies to customers at all times of the day (or night). Their signature flavors are the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip and sugar chip. They also feature a weekly rotating surprise flavor.

"Kim is the perfect person to introduce Coeur D’Alene to Chip – she’s a hardworking mom and an active community member. We have complete confidence in her to succeed,” said Sarah Wilson, co-founder of Chip Cookies. “She brings the same passion and dedication to the brand that my family does and will deliver the best possible experience to our newest customers in Coeur D'Alene."

