x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child killed after being hit by car in Coeur d'Alene

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in an alley way near 11th street and Bancroft Ave., according to Idaho State Police.

More Videos

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have reported that a child was killed after being hit by a car in Coeur d'Alene.

According to police, the incident occurred in an alleyway near 11th St. and Bancroft Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police also say the vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

No other details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Idaho State Police and was assisted by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

>> Download KREM 2's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand 

Related Articles