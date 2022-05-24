Child killed after being hit by car in Coeur d'Alene

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in an alley way near 11th street and Bancroft Ave., according to Idaho State Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have reported that a child was killed after being hit by a car in Coeur d'Alene.

According to police, the incident occurred in an alleyway near 11th St. and Bancroft Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police also say the vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

No other details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Idaho State Police and was assisted by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.