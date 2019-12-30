ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — One child was hospitalized after a two-car crash on Highway 395 on Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol troopers say a driver was going the wrong way on Highway 395 when their vehicle hit another vehicle with two children inside.

One of the children was taken to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter, troopers said.

The crash happened at milepost 73 in Adams County, about eight miles south of Lind, Washington.

All lanes of near the crash were closed on Sunday night but have since reopened as of Monday morning.

Troopers have not said whether the driver of the causing vehicle will face criminal charges.

