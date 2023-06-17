Cheney Police searching for missing man

Cheney Police are asking the public's assistance in finding Jatinder Pal Singh Lidhar, 33.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing Jatinder Pal Singh Lidhar.

Also known as 'JT,' the 33-year-old man was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. walking away from his residence on the 200 block of Simpson Parkway in Cheney. His family reported him missing Saturday.

According to police, Jatinder is described as approximately 6'1," 160 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen dressed in a baby blue long sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants and had grey framed glasses on.