CHENEY, Wash. — Cheney police are asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl.

The police department said on Tuesday that it is investigating the report of a missing teen identified as Kasandra Kuuipo Cabarloc. She is described as 4-feet-9-inches tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Carbarloc was reported missing in January 2020 and her family had been in communication with her via social media until March, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Hanni or Captain Beghtol at the Cheney Police Department at (509) 535-9233.

Kasandra Kuuipo Cabarloc

Cheney Police Department

