Cheney Police looking for missing, vulnerable person

Police say Loghan Starbuck has not been heard from in nearly a week.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 25-year old.

Loghan Starbuck has not been heard from since Dec. 17, 2021. In a Facebook post, police say Loghan is on the Autism spectrum and described as reserved.

The police describe Loghan as white, approximately 5’3” and weighing 160 pounds. Loghan has blue eyes and short brown hair. Loghan also has “snake bite” lip piercings, gauged ears, a nose ring, and an arm sleeve of tattoos.

Cheney Police say they do not have any leads to Loghan’s possible location. If you have any information or see Loghan, call 911 or the Cheney Police Department at 509-535-9233.