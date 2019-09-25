CHENEY, Wash. — A group of about 20 moms of Cheney Middle School served donuts to students the day after a student posted a threat of a school shooting.

School leaders responded Monday afternoon to a report of a note on a stall in the girls' bathroom.

Parents received a notice about the investigation, but many were still wary of sending their children to school the next day.

"When it's your child, you just can't afford to be wrong," said Brittany Smith, whose son attends the school.

She said she spent the night deciding if she wanted her son to go, but eventually decided to let him.

She said when they arrived at the school the next morning, she knew she made the right decision.

Several moms stood in front of and behind the school handing students donuts as they walked in.

"We had several kids walk through in what could have been a tough day and say, 'This is going to be best day ever,' as they were stuffing their faces with donuts," said the school's principal, Mike Stark.

Hundreds of sweet treats overpowered the message from the previous day and created comfort for both the children and the parents.

"I really like that a group of parents could take something like this and turn it into something positive for our kids," Smith said.

