Vigil honoring Cheney High School student killed in 'tragic accident' happening Monday

CHENEY, Wash. — A candlelight vigil is taking place in Cheney on Monday night to honor the high school student who died on Thursday.

The vigil to honor Cheney High School sophomore Brayden Bahme is taking place at Crunk's Field in Cheney at 6 p.m. on Monday. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue or a shirt with the number seven, Bahme's soccer number, on the back.

"As our community continues to grieve his loss, we would like to invite everyone to come together to honor Brayden and support his family," Cheney High School wrote in a Facebook post.

Bahme tragically passed away on Thursday, April 27, after he was severely injured during his fourth-period P.E. class. Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM 2 that Bahme fell into a goal post and was impaled through the eye while running.

First responders arrived within a minute and transported him to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Attendees of Monday night's vigil are asked to bring a small white candle to be lit during the vigil as well as a fishing item that will be placed on Bahme's memorial and later donated to a youth fishing organization.

Bahme's family has released a message expressing their sadness over the loss of their loved one. They have also started a GoFundMe page to cover Brayden's final burial expenses and support the family's immediate needs. The remaining funds will be used to create a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden, who was affectionately known as "fish pockets" Bahme.

"This is a trying time for all, especially for Brayden’s family and close friends," Cheney High School wrote. "I look forward to our community gathering together to support each other and share some love and happy memories in this time of grief."

