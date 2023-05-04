Man dies after being thrown out of raft in Chelan County

A 46-year-old man from Cashmere was flipped from a raft on the Wenatchee River.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man is dead after a raft overturned near Shark's Tooth on the Wenatchee River near Dryden.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, a raft with seven people flipped over, leaving one 46-year-old man from Cashmere in critical condition. The group swam him to shore, but he was unresponsive.

The group performed CPR on the man before fire and medic crews took over. The man could not be revived, and at 5:18 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

All other passengers of the raft made it out of the river safely. The sheriff's office is reminding the public to be cautious when near rivers and to always use a flotation device. In addition, rivers are expected to be extremely dangerous for the next several days, as the water flow is at near record levels.

