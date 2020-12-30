Evacuations taking place in downtown Leavenworth due to bomb threat

Chelan County Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area and for those downtown to follow instructions. Cascade Medical is under a lockdown.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Evacuations are taking place due to a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth on Tuesday night.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, evacuations are taking place and Cascade Medical is on lockdown as of 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Cascade Medical Center posted on its Facebook saying that its emergency department is still open for emergency cases, but that its "staff are sheltering in place with lockdown procedures engaged."

In a reply on its post, the medical center said a bomb threat was called into a 911 dispatcher at about 8 p.m. Cascade Medical said a block of Front Street by the gazebo was evacuated and all other buildings have been asked to shelter in place.

CCEM is asking all people in the area to follow instructions and is asking others to avoid the area. The agency also said it will provide updates as more information is made available.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

