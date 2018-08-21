The Cougar Creek Fire is currently burning on more than 40,000 acres in Chelan County, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

Officials said nearly 950 interagency personnel are fighting the fire that began on July 28 after a lightning strike. It is 40 percent contained as of Saturday morning.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: The 40,388-acre #CougarCreekFire is 40% contained. Crews plan to continue burnout operations today. Learn about burnout operations in this video: https://t.co/4w1rb1rVIo



Full report on fire: https://t.co/4ciKICghsQ pic.twitter.com/trgAfZIGEH — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 25, 2018

According to officials, Mad River Road and Mad River Road to milepost 16.5 on the Entiat River Road is no longer under evacuations. Milepost 16.5 to the end fo Entiat River Road has been downgraded to a level 1 evacuation.

