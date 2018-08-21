The Cougar Creek Fire is currently burning on more than 40,000 acres in Chelan County, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.
Officials said nearly 950 interagency personnel are fighting the fire that began on July 28 after a lightning strike. It is 40 percent contained as of Saturday morning.
According to officials, Mad River Road and Mad River Road to milepost 16.5 on the Entiat River Road is no longer under evacuations. Milepost 16.5 to the end fo Entiat River Road has been downgraded to a level 1 evacuation.
