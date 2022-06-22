Chelan Fire and Rescue respond to glider plane crash

The pilot suffered no injuries but was extremely cold due to the frigid temperature of the water, fire and rescue said.

CHELAN, Wash. — Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a glider crash approximately 200 yards off shore from the 25 mile Creek State Park area.

According to a press release, Chelan Fire and Rescue, Lake Chelan EMS and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. The pilot suffered no injuries but was extremely cold due to the frigid temperature of the water, fire and rescue said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Chelan County Sheriff's Marine 1, alongside Chelan EMS Medics and rescue swimmers, responded on the water while other resources drove to the 25 Mile Creek State Park.

The pilot had reportedly left the Methow Valley area before losing air while flying over Lake Chelan. The glider had a hard landing on the water and the pilot was able to free himself from the cockpit, fire and rescue said.

A witness to the crash paddled out in his canoe to rescue the pilot, who was sitting on top of the cockpit in choppy conditions. The glider was then towed to the State Park where it will be broken down for transport and removal from the water.

