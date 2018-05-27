CHELAN, Wash. – A Chelan brush fire is contained after threatening about 50 homes and causing some evacuations near Boyd and Dietrich Roads, and State Route 15.
Mason Fire, Entiat Fire and a Washington Department of Natural Resources helicopter helped extinguish the fire, officials with Chelan Fire and Rescue said.
Witnesses told KREM 2’s Seattle sister station KING 5 that the DNR attacked the fire from the ground and air, and were able to stop it from damaging any structures.
Fire danger was listed as “low” in Chelan today.
