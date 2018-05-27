CHELAN, Wash. – A Chelan brush fire is contained after threatening about 50 homes and causing some evacuations near Boyd and Dietrich Roads, and State Route 15.

#BREAKING A fire in Chelan County is now under under control after threatening about 50 homes and causing some evacuations. Witnesses tell @KING5Seattle that @waDNR_fire attacked the fire from the ground and air and were able to stop it from damaging any structures. pic.twitter.com/w1hT4M7lFu — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) May 27, 2018

Photo courtesy of Jacque Coe

KREM

Mason Fire, Entiat Fire and a Washington Department of Natural Resources helicopter helped extinguish the fire, officials with Chelan Fire and Rescue said.

Witnesses told KREM 2’s Seattle sister station KING 5 that the DNR attacked the fire from the ground and air, and were able to stop it from damaging any structures.

Photo courtesy of Jacque Coe

KREM

Fire danger was listed as “low” in Chelan today.

© 2018 KREM