Chef Adam Hegsted's company to take over operations of Riverfront Park café

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owners and operators of the Eat Good Group will take over operations at Riverfront Park’s Sky Ribbon Café on Aug. 10, according to a press release from Spokane Parks and Recreation.

The Eat Good Group, headed by Chef Adam Hegsted, owns seven area restaurants including Wandering Table, Incrediburger and Yard Bruncheon.

The Eat Good Group will run a full-service café, according to the press release. The menu will feature homemade products including made-to-order sandwiches and baked goods, pizza, tacos and classic park fare like hot dogs and French fries.

"We’re excited to partner with the city on this new venture. The combined synergy with our restaurant group allows us to have designated resources such as accounting and quality oversight and helps put some of our previously furloughed staff back to work,” Eat Good Group’s owner and chef Adam Hegsted said in a press release.

According to the press release, the previously contracted food service provider was scheduled to start operations in March but due to COVID-19, they deferred their start to the spring of 2021. Spokane Parks and Recreation then requested proposals to find an interim service provider.

The Eat Good Group’s contract with the city will run through February 2021.