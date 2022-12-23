Spokane police looking for missing endangered man

43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon.

43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Hill was reportedly not dressed appropriately for the cold weather and has a health history.

Hill is 5'10" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information about Hill's location is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Police ask anyone who knows Hill's current whereabouts to call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive if possible.