Amazon contracted employee returned fire at shooter outside warehouse, Chandler police say

The suspected shooter was killed when an Amazon contracted employee returned fire, Chandler police said. One other person was hospitalized.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A contracted Amazon worker returned fire on a suspected shooter at the Amazon Flex warehouse in Chandler, police said.

One employee was taken to the hospital, and police say that he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said that the shooter was found deceased in the parking lot outside.

Investigators believe the deceased man shot an Amazon contracted worker before another employee fatally shot him. The deceased man did not work for Amazon, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The worker who shot the original shooter is cooperating with the police, and authorities said that his actions may have prevented a larger shooting.

"He did come to the aid of an individual who was being shot by our suspect. So and so in that case, I would say he is a Good Samaritan," said Sgt. Jason McClimans.

Chandler police said the incident did not involve an "active shooter" investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to Wednesday's shooting.

Authorities said they don't know if it was a targeted attack.

Bryton Bobbitt was in his delivery van in the Amazon warehouse parking lot near McQueen and Queen Creek roads when the shooting started.

After hearing a "pop, pop, pop" sound, the driver quickly looked for a safe place.

“As soon as I saw employees running, I just put my van in drive and got out of here as quickly as I could,” Bobbitt said.

Police said that business operations have gotten back to normal since the time of the shooting.

