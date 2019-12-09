SPOKANE, Wash. — CenturyLink customers in the Elk area may not be able to call 911 on a landline in the event of an emergency.

Spokane Regional Emergency Communications said Thursday they were advised of a CenturyLink phone outage.

Officials said residents in the area should use their cell phones or a neighbor’s cell phone to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

If you are unable to reach 911, callers can also try Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

