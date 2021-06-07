Central Washington police and sheriff departments to be featured on Discovery show

"Body Cam" will feature video of a car crashing into a power pole in Moses Lake in 2019.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from October 2019. It is the original video that will be played on "Body Cam."

An episode of "Body Cam" titled "Life in Ruins" will show a vehicle pursuit from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Police department, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The episode will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.

"Body Cam" the show airs footage from the "fast moving situations officers face and the life or death decisions they must make in the blink of an eye," according to the show's website.

The original dash cam video shared by the Moses Lake Police Department shows when a driver hit a power pole during a chase, leading to several electrical explosions.

In October 2019, an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Patton Boulevard, police said. The Moses Lake driver was stopped briefly before saying, "I can't go back to jail again," and fleeing from the stop.

The chase was short-lived, as the driver traveled several hundred yards before attempting to turn onto Westover Boulevard. Police said the driver then drove through a power pole, taking down power lines.

One of the energized power lines landed on the officer’s patrol car, melting a portion of the light bar, police said.

Police said the driver tried to flee the crash scene, leaving passengers in the midst of electrical explosions. A deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was in the immediate area and took the driver into custody.

Police said the driver also had a realistic-looking pellet gun shoved down his pants as he fled the scene.

The officer was stuck in the car with the power line across his hood as he gave loudspeaker instruction to passengers of the crashed vehicle, who were walking around the downed power lines. The Public Utilities District arrived on scene several minutes later and removed the lines.

Police said the officer was not injured.

The driver was booked into the Grant County Jail on outstanding warrants and will face charges of felony eluding and felony hit-and-run, police said. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash scene.

“This was another great example of an incident in which MLPD, GCSO and WSP worked together to get a positive outcome and at least temporarily remove a dangerous felon from the street,” police wrote on Facebook. “Additionally, the quick and professional response from the PUD was very appreciated, especially by the officer trapped in his car.”