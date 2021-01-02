Central Valley middle and high school students return to the classroom this Monday

A phased-in hybrid schedule will allow 7th-12th graders to attend in-person classes once a week.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For the first time in nearly a year - students will be walking through their school doors in the morning.

Central Valley School District has been slowly phasing students back into the classroom since mid-September.

Their latest update in protocols will focus on a hybrid schedule for middle and high school students.

“It’s definitely been a struggle and a learning experience,” described Central Valley parent, Kyndra Dalton.

Dalton has six children in the school district.

“My oldest is a junior and then I have an 8th grader, a 6th grader, a 4th grader, and a 2nd grader. Then one that’ll be in kindergarten.”

On top of her full-time responsibility as a parent, she’s in the middle of working on her master's degree with a focus on mental health.

Balancing it all has been no easy task, but over this school year, she’s seen her children return to in-person learning one by one.

Making sure they stay up to date with their education has been a top priority.

“Typically we have a lot of outlets that we can utilize but most of them have been taken away,” Dalton explained.

While older students make their way back. Current schedules will only allow them on campus for one day out of the week.

CVSD has said they’ll closely follow guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District.

At some point, days in-person could increase.

“We just need to continue to find the good in the situations, and what we can learn and benefit,” expressed Dalton.