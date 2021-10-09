LIST: Events taking place in central Ohio to commemorate 9/11 on Saturday

It’s a day hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to stop and reflect on. Many will pay their respects, including right here in central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty years have passed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks shook the nation, killing thousands of people and changing the course of American history.

Saturday will mark 20 years of the attacks that killed 2,977 people and launched America into its longest war.

It’s a day hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to stop and reflect on. Many will pay their respects, including right here in central Ohio.

Below is a list of events taking place to commemorate the anniversary of Sept. 11 and honor those who gave their lives as a result:

Delaware County:

The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial is holding a commemorative ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. on West Cherry Street in Sunbury.

Fayette County:

A remembrance ceremony will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Washington Courthouse’s Gardner Park.

Franklin County:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony | The City of Columbus will host a ceremony in coordination with Franklin County and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. You can watch it here.

The City of Columbus will host a ceremony in coordination with Franklin County and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. You can watch it here. 9/11 Flag memorial | A display of 2,799 flags can be viewed on the West Lawn of the Ohio Statehouse. Flags were placed by volunteers from around the country.

A display of 2,799 flags can be viewed on the West Lawn of the Ohio Statehouse. Flags were placed by volunteers from around the country. 9/11: Never Forget Project | A memorial constructed by Ohio State students can be viewed beginning at 8:30 a.m. from Remembrance Park, located at the corner of Woody Hayes Drive and Tuttle Park Place.

A memorial constructed by Ohio State students can be viewed beginning at 8:30 a.m. from Remembrance Park, located at the corner of Woody Hayes Drive and Tuttle Park Place. 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb | The event begins with a ceremony at 8:45 a.m., with three stair climb time slots available beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories -- the amount of one World Trade Center.

The event begins with a ceremony at 8:45 a.m., with three stair climb time slots available beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories -- the amount of one World Trade Center. Police personnel will serve as tour guides in Hilliard’s First Responders Park to educate community members about the events surrounding 9/11 and artifacts located in the park pertaining to that day.

Remembrance Ceremony | Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington will commemorate the 20th anniversary and give community members the chance to reflect on lives lost.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington will commemorate the 20th anniversary and give community members the chance to reflect on lives lost. Motts Military Museum | The Madison Township Fire Department is hosting a remembrance ceremony at Motts Military Museum in Groveport. The ceremony will feature four guest speakers, bagpipes, a rifle team and more.

Jackson County:

9/11 ceremony at Jackson High School runs from 7:45-10:30 a.m. in the Alumni Stadium.

Montgomery County:

The Washington Township Fire Department is holding a 30-minute memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. at Station 93 on Brand Road.

Richland County:

Crestline will commemorate the 20th anniversary with a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a Memorial Walk, essay contest, and more.