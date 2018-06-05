SPOKANE, Wash. – For many, running in Bloomsday is a difficult feat. But the challenge meant something a bit different for nurse and Coeur d’Alene resident Denise Kimm.

Kimm’s dear friend Rio Peterson, who graduated from nursing school at Boise State University, is a traveling registered nurse who takes assignments throughout the West Coast. She described him as a “real outdoor enthusiast.”

When Peterson was on assignment in Reno, Nevada, a skiing trip ended in disaster. While skiing on a normal run, he took a tumble.

“Rio told his friend who skied up to him, ‘Help. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,’” Kimm said.

Peterson had broken his neck, and lost feeling and movement in his body. After a surgery, he developed pneumonia, too.

“Through all of this, he was fighting and fighting and fighting with the strength of his personality and positive nature,” Kimm said. “He surprised everyone. He fought through pneumonia, he started breathing on his own…He would not give up.”

Peterson is the reason Kimm ran in the 42nd annual Bloomsday Run this year. She said she wanted to run “in solidarity with Rio” and do “something challenging for his challenging situation.”

Kimm decided to participate in the run almost on a whim. She had run in Bloomsday before but was not planning on participating this year and had not trained in the months leading up to the long race.

Kimm trained for Bloomsday two years ago but the run did not feel as good as the one on Sunday, she said.

"It actually felt happy. I felt happy during the run...I thought, 'I'm going to push Doomsday. I want to hurt a little,'" she added.

When Kimm felt down or fatigued, she thought of how much Peterson pushes every day, and "the leaps and bounds of what he accomplishes."

Peterson was recently transported to the Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, to recover and regain his strength. Kimm said he has caught the attention of every doctor and nurse who works with him. He is now breathing on his own for 15 hours a day and sitting up in a wheelchair, and has regained movement in his upper body. He can also eat on his own.

x

x

Through her self-proclaimed “Run for Rio,” Kimm wants to spread awareness about his situation and determination.

If you want to help Peterson and his family, Kimm said you can donate through an online GoFundMe campaign. The campaign has raised over $37,000 out of a $60,000 goal for Peterson’s medical bills.

© 2018 KREM