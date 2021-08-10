Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers tests positive with 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection

McMorris Rodgers confirmed she tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

WASHINGTON, USA — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a public statement released on Oct. 8.

"Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines," McMorris Rodgers said in her statement.

McMorris Rodgers, 52, said her offices would continue working and she advises the public to get vaccinated.

"My offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville, and Washington, D.C. remain open and are continuing to work for the people of Eastern Washington. As I have said for months, I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already," McMorris Rodgers said.