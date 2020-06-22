Spokane police investigating multiple car fires near Northtown Mall

One man who lost his truck to a fire in North Spokane told KREM that it happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating multiple car fires near the Northtown Mall on Monday morning.

Some of the cars caught fire in the area of East Crown Avenue and North Division Street in North Spokane, but a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department says there were fires at multiple locations.

One resident who lives at Crown and Division told KREM'S Al Lozano that his truck caught fire at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

In February, two unoccupied cars caught fire in North Spokane at Northstar Lane and North Cedar.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Fire Department told KREM that the department had an open investigation on the car fires. One of the cars burned was a 2019 BMW, which he said seemed "too suspicious" to be random.

