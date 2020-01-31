Car crashes into North Spokane home with person inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A BMW crashed into the front of a North Spokane home with one person inside on Friday morning.

The home is located at Wellesley Avenue and Calispel Street.

A KREM photojournalist on scene said no one in the home was injured. Spokane police added that the woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver left the road and drove over a street sign before crashing into the home.

The homeowner told KREM that she was in another part of the house when she heard a boom. She said she checked on the driver following the crash before calling 911.

Fire crews said they put in a temporary support beam inside of the house as a precaution due to the structural damage

A tow truck was pulling the car out of the home as of 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

