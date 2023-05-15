One dead after single vehicle crash in North Spokane

When emergency responders got to the scene, one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person has died in a car crash on Route 291 near north Spokane.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the car was going northbound on Route 291 at a high speed when it turned off a curve, went off the road, then hit a tree. Although both occupants were wearing their seatbelts, they both were ejected out of the car.

When emergency response got on the scene, one person was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 27-year-old male was injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

WSP does not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash but believes the car's fast speed and impact were the primary cause of death.

The crash was reported late on Sunday.

