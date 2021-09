The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. near Shore Acres Rd.

LOON LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed in a one-car crash west of Loon Lake on Tuesday.

The crash closed down state route 292 in both directions for nearly four hours. The road was reopened at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to WSDOT East.

According to Stevens County Fire District 1, a pickup truck with two passengers hit a bridge abutment. The driver and passenger died at the scene.