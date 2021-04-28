Drivers sought after car crash leads to downtown Spokane gas leak

Police say two cars were involved, but no drivers were at the scene when they arrived. One car crashed into a gas meter at River Park Square.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are looking for the drivers involved in an overnight crash that caused a gas leak downtown Spokane on Wednesday.

According to John O'Brien with Spokane Police, one car pushed a second car into a gas meter at River Park Square just before midnight. O'Brien told KREM one car was still on scene when police arrived but neither driver could be found.

Avista Utilities confirmed with KREM the gas leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas meter.

O'Brien said they were unable to get a license plate due to the gas leak perimeter.

Spokane Falls Boulevard was down to one lane Wednesday morning. Both lanes are now back open. The Spokane Police Department asked the public to avoid the area overnight.

An early morning car crash left damage to the back of Nordstrom off Spokane Falls Blvd. A car hit the gas meter, shutting off gas to City Hall and River Park Square. Avista worked quickly to get it back up and running. pic.twitter.com/FktsntfUZY — Nicole Hernandez (@NicoleKREM2) April 28, 2021

City Hall and River Park Square were affected by the leak.

Spokane Police tweeted a picture of the scene asking the public to stay out of the area.