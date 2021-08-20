Arrest made in Freya Street crash that injured 6, damaged Dutch Bros stand

A commercial vehicle driver was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol for suspected DUI.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that has led to the closure of Freya Street near the Interstate 90 on-ramp.

A commercial vehicle hit multiple other vehicles just before noon on Friday before hitting the Liberty Taxes Services building and the Dutch Bros Coffee stand in the area of Freya Street and 4th Avenue, Spokane Police Stephen Anderson said. The crash knocked Dutch Bros off its foundation. One of the buildings is nearly destroyed, according to Anderson.

Six people are injured as a result of the crash, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. At least one person was taken to the hospital for more serious injuries that are not life-threatening. Kevin Parker, who owns the Dutch Bros stand, said one of his employees suffered a broken hip.

The commercial vehicle driver was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol for suspected DUI, Anderson said. Other charges may be forthcoming but the crash is still under investigation.

Freya Street at 4th Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future on Friday, according to Anderson.

