Spokane suburb could become new historical district

One neighborhood in Spokane is vying to have a historic title attached to its legacy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar suburb in Spokane might soon become a historical district.

The Cannon Streetcar Neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.

A committee has been formed to officially make the Cannon Streetcar suburb a historical district by making a measure on this year’s ballot.

One resident has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years.

"I moved here in 1979. I was going to college at that time, and I ended up renting and buying. I fell in love with the neighborhood,” said Cannon Streetcar resident Donna Ballou. “I'm really excited about the initiative. I'm hoping it preserves the history in our neighborhood and encourages people to value their home."

A spokesperson from the Spokane Historic Preservation Office said that if the measure passes, any facades of new homes or changes to homes must fit the historic features of the neighborhood.

Some property owners will also have the option of a small façade grant to enhance their homes.

One resident, Ability Bradshaw, has been a strong advocate for the historical district.



"We want people to vote with intention. We want people to be educated with the whole historic designation and vote with intention. Don't just throw the ballot. Mark yes, or vote no." said Bradshaw.

One resident bought her home earlier this year. The home itself was built in 1909.



"We bought partly, not only because of the home, but the neighborhood. We love how many historic homes are in the neighborhood and we would like to see the character of the neighborhood maintained and preserved for future generations.,” said resident Melissa Flynn.

The measure will not increase or decrease density in the neighborhood.

If a new structure is built, its design can just not detract from surrounding properties.

People in this neighborhood have until November 11th to send in their ballots. The neighborhood needs a majority yes vote in order to get historical district status.

