SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kmart on Sprague is closing, and with it so is the Little Caesars pizza.

U-Haul is planning on taking over the lease and moving in to the building.

But one man doesn’t want to lose his Hot-N-Ready pizza. Eric Hennies launched a campaign on Facebook to save the pizza franchise located on Sprague Ave.

“We’re going to try and get the District Manager to re-franchise it and buy a location somewhere close”

He and other supporters were out in the parking lot Tuesday, handing out free pizza and flyers for a Candlelight Vigil at the location on Sprague at 5:30 P.M. on Feb. 2nd, 2019.