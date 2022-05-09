Candlelight Ceremony to be held in honor of fallen Washington State officers

The ceremony will take place at the monument at 1100 W. Mallon Ave. and is open to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 8 p.m., the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project Committee will meet at the monument at 1100 W. Mallon to hold a Candlelight Ceremony in honor of fallen officers.

According to a press release sent out by the committee, this ceremony is open to the public.

The ceremony will take place the night before the 34th Annual Anniversary Ceremony on Tuesday, May 10. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste will be the guest speaker at the event.

The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is the first dedicated to all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty while serving their communities in Washington state.

According to the committee, 349 names are engraved on the monument, with the additions of:

Police Officer Alexandra B. Harris, Seattle PD, E.O.W. 06/13/2021

Gabriel Forrest, E.O.W. 06/17/2021, a WA State Dept. of Corrections Officer - Stafford Corrections Center.

Detective Jeremy Brown, Clark County SO, E.O.W. 07/23/2021

Officer Jonathan M. Gumm E.O.W. 07/29/2021 - Joint Base Lewis McChord Police (Federal Agency)

Correctional Officer Darryl “Scout” Goodrich, Jr. E.O.W. 08/20/2021 - Stafford Creek Corrections Center

Detective Eric Gunderson, E.O.W. 09/26/2021, Washington State Patrol