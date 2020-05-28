SPOKANE, Wash. — It's going to be a different kind of summer in the Inland Northwest.

Fairs, concerts and other summer festivities have been canceled or postponed across eastern Washington and North Idaho in 2020.

Here is a list of some major events that you will not be able to attend.

Canceled fairs in eastern, central WA

Asotin County Fair

Castle Rock Community Fair Cancelled

Central WA Jr. Livestock Show

Grant County Fair

Lincoln County Fair

N. Central WA Jr. Livestock Show

WA Jr Poultry Expo

WA State FFA Spring Fair

WA State Jr. Horse Show

Note: The Okanogan and Garfield County Fairs are proceeding as scheduled.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is currently set to run from September 11-20, 2020. Leaders say they will make a final decision on the fair's status in June.

Spokane street fairs canceled

The Garland Business District said in a Facebook post that the Garland Street Fair will be canceled this year due to current social distancing requirements. Organizers say they hope to plan for a street fair in 2021.

The street fair was set to take place on Aug. 15 after it was canceled last year due to a lack of volunteers and rising costs.

The South Perry Business & Neighborhood Association (SPBNA) announced that the 21st annual South Perry Street Fair set for July 18 has also been canceled.

Gorge concerts postponed

The Gorge Amphitheatre has postponed several big acts until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dave Matthews will now be at the Gorge on Sept. 3-5, 2021. Phish will play on July 16, 17 and 18.

Coeur d'Alene fireworks canceled

The Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel this year's Fourth of July fireworks, but move forward with the parade and other festivities in Coeur d'Alene Park.

The Chamber is considering extending the parade route so bystanders can social distance better and would make sure people were social distancing at Coeur d'Alene park.

