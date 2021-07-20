Want to go to Canada when the border reopens? You’ll need an app for that

The ArriveCAN app is required for all travelers entering Canada with very few exceptions.

OTTAWA, ON — The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only thing Americans will need if they want to travel to Canada when the border reopens on Aug. 9. They’ll also need to download the app.

All eligible Americans who are planning to visit Canada must download the ArriveCAN app prior to their travels, according to the country’s website.

The ArriveCAN app allows travelers to enter their information and ensure they are cleared to enter Canada. Americans must fill out their information within three days before they plan to arrive in the country.

Travelers will get a receipt from the app, which then must be shown to a Canadian border services officer.

The details each traveler must submit include contact information, arrival date, the purpose of their travel and port of arrival if traveling on water or flight, airport and airline if traveling by air.

To prove they are fully vaccinated, Americans will have to upload their vaccination information as well as documentation if asked to do so.

Those traveling by marine vessel are not required to use the app, though they are encouraged to do so, according to Canada’s website.

Unvaccinated children from the U.S. who are traveling with fully vaccinated adults will also be allowed into the country but will have to avoid large group settings.

As for the rest of the world, Canadian officials said that fully vaccinated international travelers from outside the U.S. will be allowed in the country beginning Sept. 7.

While Canada is prepared to let fully vaccinated Americans into the country, Canadians are only allowed to fly into the U.S. after testing negative for COVID-19.

The effects of a closed border were felt across the country, but they have hit especially hard in Washington where tourism and even local businesses depend on Canada being open.

A grocery store in Point Roberts, an enclave at the Canadian border, nearly closed because of the restrictions and issues getting supplies. Washington state gave the store $100,000 to stay open and avoid a food security crisis for residents of the small town.

Seattle's cruise industry, which feeds the downtown economy with trips to and from Alaska, got going again in mid-July after a temporary law was put in place allowing cruise ships to bypass a Canadian port during their voyage.