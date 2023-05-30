Camp Hope officially set to close before June 30

The City of Spokane and the Washington State Department of Transportation have filed a plan to close the encampment on I-90 in one month.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have filed a plan with a Superior Court judge to close the encampment on I-90 before June 30.

Both parties issued the following statement:

“Representatives from the State and the City of Spokane have met regularly over the past few months. Discussions have been thoughtful and candid around the shared goal of closing Camp Hope. Both parties have agreed upon a final date – on or before Friday, June 30 – in which all individuals residing at the site will vacate.

Work is underway to take the necessary steps to find improved housing before that date for the remaining individuals at the site. Once the last individuals have vacated the site, cleanup and remediation will begin to restore the State-owned property back to its original state.

Permanently closing Camp Hope in a safe and humane way has been a goal of both the City and State. The city and state remain committed to this important work.”

Last week, Ryan Overton with WSDOT said there are about 20 campers still calling the camp home for now but maybe not for long.

WSDOT and the City of Spokane still have pending legal issues after the city sued in March; both sides agree they're collaborating on a plan to close the camp.

Julie Garcia said her group, along with WSDOT and partnering agencies, are working to identify housing options for each person.

"Whatever that looks like. What are the barriers to getting housing and then how do we break down those barriers in order to maintain and sustain housing?" Garcia said.

She adds they're averaging 5-6 campers going into housing a week.

WSDOT is still finalizing plans for 'mitigation' of the land once camp is vacant. Overton says the fences may stay up for a time after campers are gone.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.